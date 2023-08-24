Praggnanandhaa loses Chess World Cup final to Magnus Carlsen in tiebreaker

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break here on Thursday after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills.

It was Carlsen's first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.