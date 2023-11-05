Marvels of para sports

As many as 40 out of the 103 core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) are para athletes, giving the ecosystem a massive boost in terms of inclusivity. Now that the elite are taken care of by the government, the work at the grassroots is still the efforts put in by multiple stakeholders such as individuals, NGOs and sports organisations such as Olympic Gold Quest and GoSports Foundation in talent spotting, nurturing and providing holistic support to an athlete with disabilities being treated on par with a normal sportsperson.