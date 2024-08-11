Olympics 2024 | Federations must join World Boxing to include sport at LA Games, president says

Paris: Joining World Boxing is the only action national boxing federations can take to ensure the sport is included on the programme for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the body's president Boris van der Vorst said on Saturday.

The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics, which concluded on Saturday, was run by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of recognition last year over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

It has not included the sport on the LA 2028 programme yet and has urged national boxing federations to appoint a new global boxing body or risk missing out on the Olympics in four years.

International federations are responsible for organising world championships for their sports, as well as Olympic tournaments.

IOC president Thomas Bach said on Friday that a decision on boxing's inclusion at the Los Angeles Olympics has to be made in 2025.