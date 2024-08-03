Olympics 2024 | 'My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken': Nikhat Zareen calls Paris Games defeat the hardest loss

"The Olympic dream I've cherished for so long didn't unfold as I had hoped. After countless hours of training, sacrifices, and unwavering determination, this moment slipped through my fingers," Nikhat wrote in an Instagram post.

Follow live updates on Olympics here

"This defeat is the hardest I've ever faced; it cuts deep and is almost unbearable. My heart is heavy, but it remains unbroken. I accept it with grace and will do my best to find a way forward in my life," she added.