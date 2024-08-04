Olympics 2024: Swimmer Walsh dedicates US relay world record to disqualified sister

Paris: American swimmer Gretchen Walsh said she was devastated when she heard her sister Alex had been disqualified in the 200 metres individual medley on Saturday, dedicating her US gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay to her elder sibling.

Alex, the 2021 silver medallist, had touched the wall third in her event behind Canada's Summer McIntosh and American compatriot Kate Douglass.

But she was then disqualified for an illegal turn at the end of her backstroke leg, handing Australian Kaylee McKeown the bronze medal.

"I'm just devastated. I think that Alex deserves so much," Gretchen told reporters after the US won gold in the relay.

"She's worked so hard and I don't really know how to put that into words. It's really sad, but I know that she'll be back and better than ever."

Gretchen was warming up for the relay, the last event of the night, when she heard the news. Although it came as a shock, she used it as fuel to fire her up, as the Americans broke the world record in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final.