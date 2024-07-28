Olympics 2024 | What makes the Paris Games cauldron different from the rest?

The Olympic flame is the flame which is kindled in Olympia, Greece, a few months before the opening of the Olympic Games. The location is a reminder of the link between the ancient Olympic Games and their modern counterpart. After being lit in Olympia, it is carried for a number of weeks to the host city, mainly on foot by runners, but other forms of transport are also used sometimes.

According to the Olympics website, throughout the Torch relay, the flame announces the Olympic Games and spreads a "message of peace and friendship between peoples." After the opening ceremony, the final runner (or sometimes runners) enters the stadium and lights the cauldron with the Olympic flame. The games are then officially declared open.