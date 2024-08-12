Olympics 2024 | Paris says au revoir, over to LA now

“Your performances were simply amazing. You competed fiercely against each other. You showed us what greatness we humans are capable of. During all this time, you lived peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village. You embraced each other. You respected each other, even if your countries are divided by war and conflict. You created a culture of peace. This inspired all of us and billions of people around the globe. Thank you for making us believe in a better world for everyone. These Olympic Games could only inspire the world, because our French friends prepared the stage.”