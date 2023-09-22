Powerful Panghal wins World bronze and quota for Paris Olympics

Just before the end of the first period, Panghal earned a point on counter-attack to make it 6-6.

The second period belonged to Panghal as the two-time U20 champion pulled off move after move to consolidate her lead. The Swede resisted hard but the powerful Panghal employed leg-lace to quickly widen the gap and eventually won the bout by technical superiority.

With Panghal's bronze medal win, Indian women's campaign closed in the Championships. This is the only medal India has won so far.