R Praggnanandhaa: 7 things to know about Chess Grandmaster

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, often known simply as Praggnanandhaa, is an Indian chess prodigy who gained international recognition at a young age due to his exceptional chess skills. All eyes will be on him today in the thrilling face-off with Magnus Carlsen, after the Chess World Cup final's two undecided games. Here we list some facts and achievements about the second-youngest Grandmaster.