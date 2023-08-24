R Praggnanandhaa: 7 things to know about Chess Grandmaster

R Praggnanandhaa grabbed everybody's attention in 2013 when he won his maiden trophy at the Youth Chess Championships in Al-Ain (UAE).
In 2016, R Praggnanandhaa became the youngest International Master in 2016. He was just 10 years, 10 months and 19 days old when he attained this momentous feat.
R Praggnanandhaa's triumph over Norwegian World Champion Magnus Carlsen in 2022 made him only third Indian to beat the World Champion. He achieved this feat at the Airthings Masters 2022.
R Praggnanandhaa is also the youngest player ever to defeat the World Champion Magnus Carlsen.
R Praggnanandhaa is only the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the final of a Chess World Cup.
R Praggnanandhaa is the only second Indian to reach FIDE World Cup final. He went through the final by beating World No 3 Fabiano Caruana in the tie-breaker of the FIDE World Cup semi-finals.
Praggnanandhaa is also the first Indian to qualify for the Candidates tournament since 2016.
