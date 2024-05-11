Rafa Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rome: Rafa Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian Open in straight sets by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday.

Poland's Hurkacz beat Nadal 6-1 6-3 in the second round to end the Spaniard's run at the tournament he has won a record 10 times, his last title coming in 2021.

Nadal had come through a three-set win over Zizou Bergs on Thursday but was broken four times by Hurkacz before he bowed out in 93 minutes.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after this season, spent most of last year nursing a hip issue that required surgery, before a muscle tear in Brisbane stalled his comeback in January.