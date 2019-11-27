Russia remains 'open to cooperation' on doping: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russia regrets a proposed four-year blanket ban for the country's athletes over doping but will remain open to cooperation.

"We regret this," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in the first Kremlin reaction to anti-doping watchdog WADA's recommendations issued Monday.

"You know the Russian sporting authorities have been, are and will remain as open as possible to cooperation and collaboration with the international sporting community and also with WADA."