Sebastian Vettel grabs dramatic pole in Canada

Sebastian Vettel ended Mercedes' run of early-season qualifying supremacy on Saturday when he claimed a dramatic late pole position for Ferrari in a crash-hit showdown at the Canadian Grand Prix.

"I feel so very, very happy for the team," Vettel said. "I am full of adrenaline and the last few weeks have been tough for us. The car felt very good and now I hope we can carry that into the race."

The four-time champion repeated his 2018 success, when he won from pole, by outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by two-tenths of a second at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was Vettel's first pole position triumph of the season, his first pole in 17 races since last year's German Grand Prix and a signal that Ferrari's superior straight-line speed was well-suited to the track.

Defending five-time champion Hamilton of Mercedes had appeared to be on course for his record seventh Canadian pole until the final laps, when he was outpaced by Vettel in the dying seconds.

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed third place on the grid.

Vettel clocked a best lap of one minute and 10.240 seconds to beat Hamilton's lap in 1:10.446. "He's bloody good in qualifying," said Vettel, pointing to Hamilton. "Hard to crack ... I really enjoyed it."

It was the 56th pole position of Vettel's career and came after Kevin Magnussen had crashed into the "wall of champions" in his Haas car at the end of Q2. He was unhurt. Daniel Ricciardo of Renault qualified fourth, ahead of Pierre Gasly of Red Bull and

Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes. The Finn spun in Q3 and was unable to recover and clock an improved lap. Nico Hulkenberg was seventh in the second Renault ahead of the two McLarens of Lando

Norris and Carlos Sainz. Magnussen qualified 10th.