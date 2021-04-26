Shooting: Pre-Olympic ISSF World Cup in Baku cancelled

Shooting: Pre-Olympic ISSF World Cup in Baku cancelled as Covid-19 cases rise in Azerbaijan

The tournament was to take place from June 21-July 2 and would have served as good preparatory ground for all shooters who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 21:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The upcoming ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, scheduled to be held just before the Tokyo Olympics, will not take place due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the host country.

The tournament was to take place from June 21-July 2 and would have served as good preparatory ground for all shooters who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) has informed the International Shooting Sport Federation that due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Azerbaijan, the country’s government "considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise ISSF World Cup in Baku," the world governing body said in a statement.

"Considering all above stated we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place," the ISSF quote the ASF as saying.

"We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is a main priority for all of us."

India will be fielding a 15-member contingent in the Tokyo Games, and the combined World Cup in Baku was the last top international outing for the shooters before the sporting showpiece in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo Olympics Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shooting
ISSF Shooting World Cup
Azerbaijan
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 