Six Los Pumas' players test positive for coronavirus

Argentina's preparations for the 2020 Rugby Championship have been thrown into disarray by six players testing positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Back row Javier Ortega Desio was the first player called up to a pre-tournament training camp to test positive on Sunday.

And on Tuesday night the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) revealed five more players tested this week had also returned positive results.

Back row Tomas Lezana, backs Santiago Carreras and Santiago Chocobares, and front row pair Jose Luis Gonzalez and Federico Wegrzyn will now join Ortega Desio in quarantine for two weeks.

Those last five players are "asymptomatic", the UAR said in a statement.

"They were isolated and will stay that way for two weeks, with specialist monitoring and the support of the UAR medical area."

All 44 players involved in the training camp were tested on Monday and Tuesday.

The positives come just two weeks since the Argentine government authorized the Pumas to resume training ahead of the Rugby Championship, which begins on November 7 and will be played entirely in New Zealand.

All the players had fulfilled health ministry protocols surrounding training sessions.

Ortega Desio was unable to join in as he was already displaying symptoms prior to his positive test.

On Tuesday, Argentina registered a daily record of 8,700 new coronavirus cases taking its total over 360,000. Of those, 7,500 have died.

Argentina are due to take on New Zealand, Australia and world champions South Africa in the annual southern hemisphere international tournament between November 7 and December 12.