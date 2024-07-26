Sublime Vidhatri adds another title

Bengaluru: With the winds dancing to their own tunes, the conditions at the Prestige Golfshire at this time of the year are always tough. And this year, the players say, it was harder than usual.
If tackling the weather was the biggest challenge on the par-72 course, overhauling a chasing Amandeep Drall through a play-off was another. And Vidhatri Urs managed to conquer both to claim her second title in as many weeks at Leg 10 of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.
"I thought the first day was crazy. But it just got crazier," said Vidhatri still trying to contain her excitement after pulling of an improbable win.
"The wind was blowing in all directions and I knew I couldn't relax even for a moment in the entire 54-hole play over three days. But winning in such a manner gives a different sort of confidence," beamed the Mysuru girl.
The 18-year-old, playing on one of her favourite courses, came into the tournament knowing that she could add one more trophy to her fast-filling cabinet. After starting on the backfoot with a three over 75 on day one, she climbed the top with a three under 69. On the third and final day, Vidhatri carded two-over 74 that was just enough to get into the play-offs with Amandeep.
A three putt on the par-3 17th for a bogey left Vidhatri tying the score with Amandeep who had finished her day with a birdie on the 18th. Making a clutch seven feet putt on the 18th for a par, meant that the title would be decided through a play-off between the the youngster and the seasoned pro.
While the calm-headed Vidhatri managed to play percentage golf by making a regulation par, Amandeep lost the plot the moment her tee-shot went right of the 10th fairway which would eventually force her to be content with a runners-up finish.
"I hit the driver to the fairway, a 7-iron approach for a 140-yard with headwind shot and made a two putt for par. Aman went on to take four shots to get onto the green.
"In all the four starts since I turned pro at home in Mysuru last month, I have finished in the top-3 and won twice. That feels really good," said Vidhatri, who is slated to play the LET Access Tour events in Slovakia and England in the second half of August.
Final standing (after 54 holes): 218: Vidhatri Urs (75, 69, 74), Amandeep Drall (72, 76, 70); 219: Sneha Singh (77, 71, 71); 222: Rhea Jha (76, 73, 73).