Sublime Vidhatri adds another title

The 18-year-old, playing on one of her favourite courses, came into the tournament knowing that she could add one more trophy to her fast-filling cabinet. After starting on the backfoot with a three over 75 on day one, she climbed the top with a three under 69. On the third and final day, Vidhatri carded two-over 74 that was just enough to get into the play-offs with Amandeep.