Swimmer Maana Patel qualifies for Tokyo Olympics; first Indian woman to achieve feat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 09:13 ist
Maana Patel. Credit: Instagram/maana.patel

Swimmer Maana Patel is now the third Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and the first-ever female Indian to achieve the feat Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Twitter Friday.

Maana qualified through the universality quota and will compete in the backstroke category.

More to follow...

India
Swimming
Tokyo Olympics

