Swimmer Maana Patel qualifies for Tokyo Olympics; first Indian woman to achieve feat

Swimmer Maana Patel is now the third Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and the first-ever female Indian to achieve the feat Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Twitter Friday.

Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the 1st female and 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. I congratulate Maana, who qualified through Universality Quota. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/LBHup0F7RK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

Maana qualified through the universality quota and will compete in the backstroke category.

More to follow...