Swimmer Maana Patel qualifies for Tokyo Olympics; first Indian woman to achieve feat

Swimmer Maana Patel is now the third Indian to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and the first-ever female Indian to achieve the feat Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Twitter Friday.
Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the 1st female and 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. I congratulate Maana, who qualified through Universality Quota. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/LBHup0F7RK
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021
Maana qualified through the universality quota and will compete in the backstroke category.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Six fully vaccinated people died of Covid in Seychelles
Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty salutes a big anniversary
UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica
'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'
Mentally taxed Olympic hopefuls near finish
Aliens might already be watching us
Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?
Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village
Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?
Will one dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccine protect you?