Olympics 2024: We have full confidence in WADA after Chinese swimmers' report, IOC says

Berlin: The International Olympic Committee on Thursday backed the World Anti-Doping Agency following an independent report that said the global anti-doping body had not mishandled the case of 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive for doping.

A report on Tuesday by Swiss prosecutor and lead investigator Eric Cottier found there was nothing in the file to suggest WADA in any way favoured the 23 swimmers.

They had tested positive for trimetazidine, a medication that increases blood flow to the heart, and were cleared to compete in the Tokyo Games held in 2021 by a Chinese investigation which said they were inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination.