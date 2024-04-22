Who is Dommaraju Gukesh, the youngest winner of FIDE Candidates tournament

India's 17-year-old Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh scripted history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto to become the youngest ever challenger to the world title, bettering a record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.

He became only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.

Now, he will take on the reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.

Born on May 29, 2006, Gukesh learned to play chess at the age of seven. It was his school coach who recognised the teen chess prodigy's potential and trained him to become a FIDE-rated player.

The 17-year-old hails from Chennai. His father is an ENT surgeon and mother, a microbiologist.