World Cup chess: Gujrathi to face Duda in quarterfinals

World Cup chess: Duda beats Grischuk in tie-break; sets up clash with Gujrathi in quarterfinals

Gujrathi has an ELO rating of 2726 as against the 23-year old Duda's 2729

PTI
PTI, Sochi,
  • Jul 27 2021, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 23:36 ist
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi will face Jan-Krzysztof Duda in Wednesday's quarterfinals of the men's section in the FIDE chess World Cup. Credit: Twitter Photo/@viditchess

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi will face Jan-Krzysztof Duda in Wednesday's quarterfinals of the men's section in the FIDE chess World Cup after the Poland star won his match in a tie-break on Tuesday.

While Gujrathi defeated Vasif Durarbayli 1.5-0.5 on Monday to seal his spot in the last eight, Duda came through 2.5-1.5 in the tie-break on Tuesday after the two-game mini-match against Alexander Grischuk (Russia) had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Polish GM won the second game of the tie-break after the first had ended in a stalemate to book a date against the 26-year old Indian star.

"Ecstatic at qualifying for the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The journey has been good so far, not so smooth but a victory surely makes it worth rewarding," Gujrathi said of his performance so far.

"This has been my best World Cup performance so far and I am keeping it simple by taking one step at a time like the pieces on the board. Also, happy that I’ve finally booked a berth at the FIDE Grand Prix," he added.

Gujrathi has an ELO rating of 2726 as against the 23-year old Duda's 2729 and the quarterfinal clash promises to be an interesting and closely fought one.

Sergey Karjakin of Russia, a former world championship finalist, also advanced to the last-eight stage with a hard-fought win over Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Meanwhile, M Amin Tabatabaei (Iran) and Vladimir Fedoseev (Russia) qualified for the last eight with wins in the tie-break against GM Haik M Martirosyan and Velimir Ivic respectively. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chess
sports
Vidit Gujrathi

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 