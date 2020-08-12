World cycling championships in Switzerland cancelled

The world cycling championships, due to take place from September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland, have been cancelled because of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Swiss federal authorities on Wednesday banned gatherings of more than one thousand people until September 30.

"Because of this, it is impossible to organise the world championships," the organisers said.

"We are, of course, disappointed," UCI President David Lappartient said.

"This naturally leads the UCI to think about an alternative solution. From today, I will therefore work to guarantee the staging of the world championships in their entirety or in part, if possible on a circuit just as steep."

The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the cycling season with the Tour de France moved from its normal mid-summer slot to an August 29 start.

