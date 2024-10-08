Home
World Pickleball Championship to be held in Mumbai from November 12-17

The competition was previously held in Vietnam and Bali where the Indian teams had secured several medals.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 08:39 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 08:39 IST
Sports NewsIndia

