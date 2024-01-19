PCB asked not to offer long-term contract to Mohammad Hafeez

Karachi: The sports ministry has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board not to offer a long-term contract to its incumbent director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez yet, who came into the role after the 50-overs World Cup last year.

The PCB had sent a copy of the contract for approval to the ministry of inter-provincial coordination, which oversees the sports sector.

“The contract was for a long term period but the board was told to just continue with the short-term arrangement with Hafeez which ends after the T20 series in New Zealand,” a reliable source said.

According to insiders, Hafeez as well as the other new coaching staff members came on board only after the assurance of getting long-term contracts.

“Now it appears (that) this is not going to happen, and as it is, the performance of the team has also been very bad under Hafeez and the other coaches, as they have lost all Tests in Australia and now the T20I series in New Zealand,” an insider said.