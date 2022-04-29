Punjab to take on Lucknow for the first time this season | IPL 2022 LSG vs PBKS: Team Analysis

In the 42nd match of this IPL season, Punjab Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants for the first time at the MCA Stadium in Pune. LSG ranks 4th in the table and PBKS is in 6th place. Here is the team analysis.

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths: They have played 8 matches of which they have won 5. Three of these were won while defending. KL Rahul has a great bowling line-up with various options to choose from. The side has been consistent and economical in their bowling during the middle overs and slog overs with the protagonists being Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, and Dushmantha Chameera.

In the absence of Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan with his speed and accuracy bowled a great spell of 4 overs for 27 runs and 1 wicket against Chennai Super Kings.

The batting has clicked because KL Rahul anchoring the innings at the one end gives other batters liberty to score freely, be it Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, or Krunal Pandya. They all have scored decently when the team needs them in crunch situations.

Weaknesses: Early wickets which every team is looking for have evaded LSG in the powerplay where they average 36 runs per wicket, the highest among the 9 franchises.

Manish Pandey's struggle to put bat to ball has been constant throughout the season for LSG. He not only scores at a low strike rate but also eats up deliveries and eventually gets out. They have the option to replace Pandey either from K Gowtham or Manan Vohra or even Krunal Pandya but the reluctance to do that has been evident.

Team analysis of Punjab Kings

Strengths: A multi-faceted batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan being the anchor and Mayank Agarwal being the aggressor. But the way Bhanuka Rajapaksa played the game against CSK where he showed maturity and targeted bowlers was impressive.

The way Mayank Agarwal has led this season has put an arm of assurance around players who haven't performed in leading from the front.

Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have been great, both going for just 5.67 and 8.75 runs per over. Kagiso Rabada has an excellent record against KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis where both of them have only managed to score against him at a strike rate of 109.5 and 116.6 with dot ball percentages of 47.6 per cent and 33.3 per cent respectively.

While they are great at the death, it's Rahul Chahar who has been the enforcer in the middle overs with the ball. Also, a great match-up against KL Rahul who has only managed to score 34 runs from 31 balls against him at a strike rate of 109, or Deepak Hooda who has a strike rate of 107. Plus, what Rahul Chahar brings to the table is his elaborate plan for every batter and the confidence to go about it without any hesitation.

Weaknesses: Lack of a quality fifth bowler has been one of the team's weaknesses and that leaves the opposition with the chance to finish off the game in the last over of their batting.

Jonny Bairstow seems to be struggling to score runs. This season, he has scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 112 which is poor when compared to his past performances.

Impact player for Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul: Currently second in the list of most runs scored this season, a batter in form and one who puts a price tag on his wicket every time he comes out to bat. It's safe to say that if you cannot get him out in the first few balls, then you look for other batters' wickets.

Impact player for Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh: No bowler has a better economy rate in the slog overs. A bowler who mixes his pace and length quite cleverly and deceives the batters with his accuracy. He has been the lone wolf for Punjab Kings in the death overs.

Head-to-head: The teams haven't played each other yet.