Purcell restless to make singles mark

The need to exactly have four tennis balls to choose from before every serve. The need to get on to the court first after every changeover. The need to adjust his cap a certain number of times after every point…

It isn’t hard to notice the little idiosyncrasies of Max Purcell when he is competing on a tennis court. With a slight hunchback, the 6’1 feet Australian walks around swiftly between point breaks, allowing his opponents less time to get ready for the next rally.

He hardly has an expression on his face throughout games, but his body seems like it is in a hurry, rushing into points all the time. This perhaps is Purcell’s way of controlling the pace of the match.

The reigning Wimbledon doubles champion was of similar disposition there, and that has translated - much the same - to singles. The last three weeks in India are a testament to that.

Taking good control of each of the 15 singles matches in a span of 21 days, Purcell won three ATP Challenger titles on the trot - first Chennai, followed by Bengaluru and the third in Pune on Sunday.

“Though I was climbing up the ranks in singles, it was the doubles format that gave me more success on the Tour,” explained Purcell.

“After the doubles win at Wimbledon is when I told myself enough is enough. I will always be able to play it later. I need to make a decision right now to focus on singles and since then I have been stubborn,” said the 24-year-old, who is also a two-time Australian Open doubles runner-up.

A huge cricket fan, who played the game till the age of 14 before choosing to pursue tennis seriously, Purcell's love for team sport is what makes him naturally good at doubles, he claimed.

“I'm kind of upset with myself that I didn’t choose cricket over tennis. That’s why I like playing doubles. I like to combine with someone out there because tennis can be a very serious sport individually. So to take a step back and team-up, and rely on someone and laugh it out down there is fun.”

Ranked 203 in the world before landing in India less than a month ago, the Aussie - thanks to his spectacular run here - cracked into the top-100 and is currently placed at 95 in the men’s singles ranking.

“I want to try and keep my doubles ranking inside 70, so I can play the Grand Slams because that’s where it’s most beneficial. But the focus is on singles, for now, all the way.”