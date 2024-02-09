Quartermiler Nirmala Sheoran gets 8-year ban for second doping violation

New Delhi: India's quartermiler Nirmala Sheoran has been handed an eight-year ban by National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) Disciplinary Panel after she returned positive for a banned substance in a test conducted last year.

The 28-year-old Sheoran had returned to competition during the National Inter-State Championships in June last year in Bhubaneswar after serving a four-year ban for a dope offence in 2018.

In an order passed by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel on December 27 and revealed only on Thursday, Sheoran has been banned for eight years, starting from August 7, 2023.

She had tested positive for "Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and Testosterone (T)", according to the NADA website, which mentioned only her first name -- Nirmala.