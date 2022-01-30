Rafael Nadal creates history at Australian Open, wins record 21st Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday by beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open.

Nadal has moved ahead of his great "Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown in the Australian Open.

At 35, Nadal is the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

