Rahul's poor strike rate, below-par leadership cost him LSG retention

It was first reported by PTI in August that Rahul's poor strike rate could cost him his captaincy. As of now, LSG have decided to retain Pooran as their top pick along with pace sensation Mayank Yadav, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni (uncapped) for the upcoming IPL auctions.