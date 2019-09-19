RCB appoint Malolan as talent scout

Mike Hesson took charge as Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations last month and he has been a busy man since then. He's got Malolan Rangarajan on board as Head of Scouting, a first for the franchise, and former India player and Australia's spin-bowling consultant Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin bowling coach. Assistant coach Mithun Manhas and bowling coach Ashish Nehra served in the past couple of seasons.

Shanker Basu returns as strength and conditioning coach following a successful stint with the Indian cricket team while former Tasmanian paceman Adam Griffith is the new bowling coach. Evan Speechly continues as physio while Sports Mechanics have been roped in for data analytics. Major Soumyadeep Pyne is the new team manager.

"I cannot comment on what has happened in the past, what I can comment is that with the support staff we have got this year, I know we have a talented group," said Hesson on Thursday. "It is a staff, which complements one another, similar to the playing group. You have got guys like Sriram, who has great experience in batting and also in the spin department. He can work and complement Adam Griffith (bowling coach). For us, it is offering package to the players, who should be happy with the group of support staff we have got.

"We will also be appointing a fielding coach. We are well advanced in terms of that appointment and that will come in in the next few weeks but that will be a local coach as well. We have spent a lot of time in the last week, two weeks looking at how we want to structure things as a support staff. And we think that with the structure we have got, the people we have got around us, we are well aware that we need to do a few tweaks within the squad as well to get the balance that we think we need moving forward."