Request Vinesh Phogat to not take decision on retirement in sad state of mind: WFI president Sanjay Singh

"It is ridiculous. The Wrestling Federation of India is not being allowed to do what we want. We create a discipline. We send the selected coaches to international events. But there are few officials who are acting arbitrarily, leading to indiscipline in wrestling.

"We should be allowed to work on our own, if that would have been the case, there would not have been such embarrassment," Sanjay Singh said.

Panghal had crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category on Wednesday.

The top WFI official added, "IOA and WFI have met whatever needs were there of these 6 players, they were given the coaches, physios and dieticians they asked for. But they are acting arbitrarily. They are not respecting the chief coach of freestyle.