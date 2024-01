Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India's fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Jakarta: The Indian pair of Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh gave the country its fifth gold medal at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers, winning the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair triumphed after prevailing over China's Shen Yufan and Zhu Mingshuai 16-10 in the final.

The duo of Rudrankksh and Mehuli was second in the qualification, shooting a total score of 631.3 to finish behind Yufan and Mingshuai, who aggregated 632.3.

The pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema entered the gold medal round in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event and will take on Vietnam's Thu Vinh Trinh and Quang Huy Pham in the battle for the top prize.