Slot off to winning start at home as Liverpool cruise past Brentford

Liverpool: Arne Slot's comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors' hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.