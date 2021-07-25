South Korea takes gold in mixed archery, first coed event of the games

South Korea bags gold in first coed event of the games

International New York Times
International New York Times, Tokyo,
  • Jul 25 2021, 06:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 06:06 ist
Gold medallist An San of South Korea and gold medallist Kim Je Deok of South Korea stand on the podium with silver medallist, Gabriela Schloesser of the Netherlands and silver medallist Steve Wijler of the Netherlands, and bronze medallist, Alejandra Valencia of Mexico and bronze medallist Luis Alvarez of Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo

For decades, with rare exceptions, men competed with men and women with women at the Olympics.

Increasingly, though, the Games have been adding mixed team events. On the menu for the first time in Tokyo are mixed-gender track, swimming and triathlon relays. There will also be new coed team events in judo and shooting, and mixed doubles in table tennis.

The first mixed event of the Games was held Saturday, with favored South Korea winning the mixed team archery competition.

Also read: Novak Djokovic won his first match quickly to beat the heat

The team of An San and 17-year-old Kim Je Deok tore through the field, winning their first three matches, 6-0, 6-2 and 5-1. The Dutch team of Gabriela Schloesser and Steve Wijler put up the biggest fight, taking a 2-0 lead before South Korea fought back for a 5-3 victory, ending the match with a string of three perfect 10s and a 9.

The result was no surprise; South Korea has won five of eight men’s team events contested at the Olympics and all eight women’s events.

Mexico won the bronze.

The U.S. team of Brady Ellison and Mackenzie Brown fell behind Indonesia, 4-0, in their first-round match, then rallied to tie but lost in a shootout.

Tokyo 2020
South Korea
Mexico
Netherlands
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

