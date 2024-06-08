Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win third straight French Open title

Paris: Poland's Iga Swiatek claimed her third consecutive French Open title by crushing Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in Saturday's final.

The world number one, who is now a four-time Roland Garros champion, has five Grand Slam titles to her name.

Swiatek is the third player after Justine Henin (2005-07) and Monica Seles (1990-92) to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup three years in a row since tennis turned professional in 1968.

The 12th-seeded Paolini broke for 2-1 in an explosive start before being outplayed by Swiatek, who won 11 of the 12 remaining games to extend her winning streak in Paris to 21 consecutive matches.