Swiatek demolishes Paolini to win third straight French Open title

Paris: Poland's Iga Swiatek claimed her third consecutive French Open title by crushing Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in Saturday's final.
The world number one, who is now a four-time Roland Garros champion, has five Grand Slam titles to her name.
Swiatek is the third player after Justine Henin (2005-07) and Monica Seles (1990-92) to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup three years in a row since tennis turned professional in 1968.
The 12th-seeded Paolini broke for 2-1 in an explosive start before being outplayed by Swiatek, who won 11 of the 12 remaining games to extend her winning streak in Paris to 21 consecutive matches.
Published 08 June 2024, 14:42 IST