Taiwan wins gold in men's badminton doubles at Olympics

Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the badminton men's doubles Olympic gold medal on Saturday by beating China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 at the Tokyo Games.

Also read: Sindhu crashes out in Olympic semi-final with 0-2 loss to Tai Tzu-Ying, to play for bronze on Sunday

The Chinese duo therefore claimed silver, while Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged the event's bronze medal.