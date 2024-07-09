Alcaraz douses Tommy Paul fireworks to set up mouth-watering Wimbledon semi-final clash with Medvedev

However, any hopes he might have harboured of ending his country's 21-year-wait for a men's Grand Slam champion at the All England Club this weekend were eventually snuffed out as the 21-year-old Alcaraz produced the goods on the crunch moments to run away with the final two sets.

After being kept on court for just over three hours, the third seed won his 12th match in a row at the grasscourt major when Paul swiped the ball wide.

Alcaraz will next meet 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev for a place in Sunday's final.