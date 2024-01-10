Ankita Raina lone Indian to receive direct entry in ITF Women's Open

Speaking on the competition, KSLTA Vice-President and Karnataka's IT BT & RDPR minister Priyank Kharge said, "The KPB Trust ITF Women's Open not only celebrates athletic excellence but also serves as a crucial stepping stone for Indian players, who gain a home advantage as they compete on familiar turf."

"The event has played a pivotal role in nurturing local talent, and contributing to the growth of women's tennis in our nation and creating top-class athletes," he added.