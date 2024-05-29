Big guns Swiatek and Osaka meet in early French Open showdown

Paris: Defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster second-round contest between the two most successful women in the Roland Garros draw, renewing a rivalry split down the middle after two years on Wednesday.

Swiatek heads into the clash against her fellow four-times Grand Slam champion in the form of her life on clay, having captured titles in Madrid and Rome as she bids to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup for a fourth time.

In her third meeting with Osaka and first on the sport's slowest surface, the 22-year-old Pole will target a victory that would give her an edge in their head-to-head record.

Osaka arrives under vastly different circumstances, having returned to the tour at the start of the season following a long maternity break, but she showed flashes of top form during her tough opening Roland Garros win over Lucia Bronzetti.

"Really impressed," Swiatek said of the 26-year-old Osaka's comeback after 15 months away from the sport.