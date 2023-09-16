Bopanna to end Davis Cup journey

“He wanted to quit playing completely two years ago and I said don’t do it because he still had a couple of good years left. Rohan was ranked 60 at that time and he broke into the top-20. Again, a few months ago, he said he wants to retire and I told him not to and now he is in the top-10. So we have this joke going on between us.. he asks me to keep saying ‘don’t quit’ every time he wants to so it works well for him.”