French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downs Jannik Sinner in 5 sets to reach maiden Roland Garros final

Paris: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a woeful start to beat an inconsistent Jannik Sinner 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and qualify for his maiden French Open final after a see-saw encounter on Friday.



The third seed was a shadow of his brilliant self in the opening set before making the most of his Italian opponent's premature cramps to level before the bizarre match went into a decider.