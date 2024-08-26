Defending champions Djokovic, Gauff headline US Open day one

The Serbian world number two has not competed since winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris three weeks ago but is still a favourite to become the first player to successfully defend his New York title since Roger Federer in 2008.

"The goal is always for me to try to go all the way to the finals and fight for the trophy. That kind of mindset is no different for me this year," Djokovic said in his pre-tournament news conference.

Gauff, looking to put a disappointing string of results behind her, will close the Ashe day session against France's Varvara Gracheva after former champion Dominic Thiem, who is retiring at the end of the season, faces American 13th seed Ben Shelton on the showcourt.