Digvijay Pratap Singh named in India's squad for Davis Cup tie against Morocco

Digvijay named in India's squad for Davis Cup tie

The Indian team had been relegated to the World Group II after losing 2-3 to Denmark in the World Group Play-Off earlier this year.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 14:47 ist
Indian tennis player Digvijay Pratap Singh. Credit: X/@Digvijay2700

Digvijay Pratap Singh was the only new addition as the All-India Tennis Association on Monday announced a six-member team for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco to be played in Lucknow.

Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambari, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna were also picked for the tie to be played on September 16 and 17.

Also Read | The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows

It will be Bopanna's farewell tie as the country's top doubles player had last month said he will bring curtains down on his Davis Cup career.

Rohit Rajpal continues to remain the the non-playing captain.

The AITA said the players were selected after "careful consideration of various factors, including players' rankings, availability, performance and current form."

The federation said five players -- Saketh Myneni, Manad Dehamne, Manish Sureshkumar, Karan SIngh and Yuvan Nandal -- will also train with the main team.

Sports News
Tennis
Davis cup
Morocco

