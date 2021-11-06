Djokovic crowned season-ending world no 1 for 7th time

Djokovic crowned season-ending world number one for record seventh time

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 06 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 21:30 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic gained some consolation in missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had previously jointly held the record with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final

