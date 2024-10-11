Explained | All you need to know about the 'King of Clay's' legacy and crowning achievements

Fedal is the representative name for the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

The Swiss-Spanish duo were incredible rivals. Federer was the master of Grass, while Nadal the King of Clay.

Of their 40 matches, 20 were on hard court, 16 on clay, and 4 on grass. Nadal leads on clay (14–2), while Federer leads on grass (3–1) and hard court (11–9).

They played a total of 24 finals against each other, of which Nadal won 14 and Federer won 10.

The 2008 Wimbledon men's singles final is regarded as one of the greatest matches ever played in the sport, where Nadal triumphed over Federer on the Swiss' favoured surface, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 after four hours and 48 minutes to clinch his first Wimbledon title.

The duo also share great comradery off the court. So much so that rumours say that Federer informed Nadal of his retirement 10 days before the Swiss officially announced it. And the Spaniard was so stunned by it that he was unable to focus on his game and lost a match he should have won at a canter.