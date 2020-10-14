Fabio Fognini tests positive for coronavirus

AP
AP, Milan,
  • Oct 14 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 21:32 ist
Italy's Fabio Fognini. Credit: PTI Photo

Top-seeded Fabio Fognini has withdrawn from the Sardinia Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fognini was scheduled to play Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the clay court tournament. The Italian had been given a bye but played a doubles match on Tuesday with Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian tennis federation says all the people Fognini came into direct contact with have been placed in isolation and have undergone new tests.

Lucky loser Danilo Petrović will replace Fognini. 

