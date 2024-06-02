Freedom and flair: Jabeur's name of the game in French Open hunt

"I usually hate it when they try to put me in a space and not let me do my thing because I feel like I'm a creative person, I'm intuitive when I play. Don't tell me, 'Don't do that drop shot', but teach me how to do the drop shot. "I try always to tell my team, let me do whatever I want because I feel like it's really important to be myself on the court. That's when I play the best, that's how I shout and how I become vocal."