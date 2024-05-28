French Open 2024: No fairytale ending for Cornet as Zheng sends her packing in the first round

The 34-year-old will still compete in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events before she walks away from the sport after almost 20 years as a professional.

She gave it her all under the Court Philippe Chatrier roof on a rainy day in Paris but was no match for the Australian Open runner-up as she surrendered the opening set tamely and found herself a break down early in the next.

Zheng, who arrived at Roland Garros on the back of a run to the Rome quarterfinals and is bidding to claim her maiden major title, stepped up her game further to build a 5-1 lead before finishing the match off in style.

She hugged Cornet at the net as a small crowd at the main stadium rose to its feet and cheered for the local player.

Zheng will next face either American Ashlyn Krueger or Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.