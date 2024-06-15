Is it the end of the Big Three era in tennis?

Six months down the line, however, the scenario couldn't have been starker. Djokovic, 37, suddenly looks vulnerable. The aura of "invincibility" is fading and the cloak of quiet confidence is conspicuous by its absence both in deeds and words. As of now, the former world No. 1 is recuperating from a surgery he had following his withdrawal from the French Open. He has his eyes set on the Olympics in July and will most probably miss Wimbledon.

That means someone other than the "Big Three" would lay his hands on the grass Slam, and should that materialise, it will be the first instance in more than a decade that the All England men's trophy will bear a name other than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic twice in succession. And if Djokovic's slide continues and the US Open slips out of his grasp, all four Slams will have a champion other than the legendary three.