Major setback for Djokovic as Australian court upholds visa cancellation

The Australian Federal Court on Sunday upheld the cancellation of Novak Djokovic's Australian visa, a decision which will now prompt the world number one to return.

The Australian government had cancelled Djokovic's visa on Friday due to issues surrounding his stance against the Covid-19 vaccination.

The grand slam champion was scheduled to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic at the Australian Open, starting Monday.

It is not known whether Djokovic will appeal the decision.

More to follow...

