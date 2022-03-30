Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight-set quarterfinal loss here.
Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday.
The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap
Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern
Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613
DH Toon | Fuel price hike: Put(in) the blame on Russia
Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto