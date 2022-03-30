Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss

Miami Open: Bopana-Shapovalov pair ousted after loss

The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round

PTI
PTI, Miami,
  • Mar 30 2022, 11:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 11:43 ist

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight-set quarterfinal loss here.

Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday.

