French Open: No men’s favourite in a Slam for first time in two decades, says Sania Mirza

Bengaluru: The subconscious choice for the term ‘favourite’ going into any Grand Slam for nearly two decades solely revolved around three players in the men’s singles depending on the surface. Roger Federer on grass, Rafael Nadal on clay and Novak Djokovic on hard courts. Federer and Nadal were never written off on hard courts though. So dominant were the ‘Big Three’ that they share a whopping 66 major singles titles between them.
While a fair few found it too predictable, for most others it was a delight to see their favourite lift the silverware one more time.
With Federer retired, Nadal struggling to stitch together a win, Djokovic in the midst of form issues and the young guns tending to injuries, the 2024 French Open has to it a peculiar anticipation - a Slam without a clear-cut favourite in the men’s singles draw for the first time in almost two decades.
“It makes the event 100% exciting because now you have nearly six-seven players to choose from,” suggests Sania Mirza during an online interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.
Without the ‘Big Three’ as favourites, the field opens up for the younger lot. But there are a couple of things in that mix, feels Sania.
“The ‘Next Gen’ has been raring to go. And we have been seeing that for a solid 4-5 years now. Be it (Carlos) Alcaraz bursting onto the scene, (Jannick) Sinner making that breakthrough or (Alexander) Zverev always sort of knocking on that door but not able to make that big jump. These players have been on the wings of Roger, Rafa and Novak who were winning.
“But now that (scenario) has become a reality where they are able to actually see themselves as favourites. However, there is always the Novak factor. Even though he comes in without playing much (on clay), you can say he is still definitely up there because of the kind of injuries affecting others.
“So it’s very difficult, in a very long time, to pick that one favourite in the men’s draw,” said the former World No. 1 women’s doubles player.
The second Slam of the year will predominantly be about the noise, perhaps, of Nadal’s swansong, a 14-time champion here. The ‘King of Clay’ is at Roland Garros and preparing on Court Philippe Chatrier where fans in thousands thronged to watch him practice early this week.
“It’s very difficult to find those replacements to the ‘Big Three’. At the end of day, this is part of sport. There are going to be greats who will come and go. It happened with Roger and it will probably happen with Rafa here by the way things are going.
“Everybody talks about Alcaraz being the successor of three of these unbelievable athletes that we have had in our time. I don’t think his (Nadal’s) void can be filled so soon and it’s going to be huge. Because almost every Roland Garros we were used to seeing Rafa there and lifting that trophy.”